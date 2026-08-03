/Delhi Police drop case against Noida teen after PM Modi forgives her

Delhi Police have decided not to file a case against a 15-year-old girl from Noida whose remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest went viral on social media, as per media reports. The decision came after the teenager issued a public apology and PM Modi publicly forgave her. However, her family says they are now facing threats, harassment and safety concerns.
The controversy began during a July 23 protest over the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. A video showing the teenager using abusive language against PM Modi spread widely on social media and triggered strong reactions.
Following the incident, a Zero FIR was registered at the Expressway police station in Noida and later transferred to Delhi Police for further investigation.
After examining the case and the circumstances surrounding the incident, Delhi Police decided not to pursue legal action against the minor.
After issuing a public apology, the student said she regretted what happened and claimed she was influenced by people present at the protest.
"I was provoked by people there... people were saying many things, and I felt some of those things made sense. I spoke according to whatever I was told. I was also told that I had the freedom to speak and that the video clip would not be posted," she stated, adding that she deeply regrets her actions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the controversy by urging people to guide young individuals.
"Sometimes, our tongue gets caught between our teeth and bleeds, but we do not break our teeth; after all, both the teeth and the tongue belong to us. These children are ours, too. It is our duty to show them the right path," he said.
The teenager welcomed the Prime Minister's remarks and said she was relieved by his response.
"I am very happy that PM Modi has forgiven me... In a way, I have got a second life," she said.
The girl's family on Saturday said they are dealing with serious problems. According to her mother, personal phone numbers were shared online, leading to threatening calls and messages. The family claims they have received rape threats and threats of acid attacks and have requested protection from authorities.
On Saturday, the family questioned details in the original Zero FIR. They allege that the document incorrectly identified the 15-year-old minor as a 25-year-old woman named "Ruchika Singh".
The family further said that police personnel have continued visiting their area while administrative procedures related to the case are being completed.
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