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Delhi Police drop case against Noida teen after PM Modi forgives her

The decision came after the teenager apologized and PM Modi publicly forgave her. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 09:08 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 09:14 AM IST
Delhi Police drop case against Noida teen after PM Modi forgives her
Image Credit: IANS, ANI. Visual of Noida girl and PM Modi.

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