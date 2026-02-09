Delhi Police files FIR over circulation of former Army Chief's unpublished book

The Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the circulation of an unpublished book authored by Army Chief General M M Naravane. The action followed information found on various social media platforms and news forums alleging that a pre-print copy of the book, titled 'Four Stars of Destiny', is being circulated.

It was further reported that the required approvals for the book’s publication had not yet been granted by the relevant authorities, reported NDTV.

Subsequent verification revealed that a PDF version of a typeset book bearing the same title, purportedly prepared by Penguin Random House India Pvt. Ltd., was accessible on certain websites. Additionally, some online marketing platforms were found displaying the book’s final cover, suggesting that it was available for sale.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

To conduct a detailed probe into the alleged leak of the unpublished book, a case has been registered with the Special Cell.

“Four Stars of Destiny,” a memoir by General M M Naravane, who served as Army Chief from December 31, 2019, to April 30, 2022, remains unpublished as it awaits clearance from the Defence Ministry due to sensitive content related to the 2020 Line of Actual Control (LAC) standoff and the Agnipath scheme. No official statement has been issued by the publisher, the author, or the ministry regarding the book’s status.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament the Congress leader said, “The speaker is saying that this book does not exist, Rajnath ji has said this book does not exist. This is Naravane ji's book wherein he has written the account of Ladakh. Narendra Modi ji did not fulfil his responsibility.”

Controversy arose over General Naravane’s book after Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi quoted excerpts from the former Army Chief’s unpublished memoir, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “failed to fulfill his responsibility” during the 2020 India-China military clashes in Ladakh.

Rahul Gandhi was also seen displaying a purported copy of the book inside the Parliament complex. The incident triggered a major political controversy, disrupting Lok Sabha proceedings and leading to the suspension of eight MPs for the remainder of the ongoing Budget session.