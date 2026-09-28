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Delhi Police files non-cognisable report against minister Parvesh Verma over slap incident

Delhi Police registered a non-cognisable report against PWD Minister Parvesh Verma following allegations that he slapped a man during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar, with both sides offering differing accounts of the incident.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 09:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 09:50 PM IST
Delhi Police files non-cognisable report against minister Parvesh Verma over slap incident
Image Credit: ANI

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Delhi Police files non-cognisable report against minister Parvesh Verma over slap incident
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