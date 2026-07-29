In a major infrastructure-level security overhaul at India’s premier protest site, law enforcement authorities have begun permanently welding together heavy iron barricades at Jantar Mantar to create an immovable physical barrier against future agitations.
The decision by the Delhi Police follows weeks of intense, high-footfall demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, during which protesters repeatedly breached standard police perimeters.
By structurally interlocking and arc-welding front and rear barricades, authorities aim to establish a fixed containment line preventing unauthorized marches toward sensitive government zones in Central Delhi.
Unlike traditional portable barricading methods that rely on temporary placement, the new measure fuses individual steel frames into continuous structural units.
Police officials noted that permanently fixed barricades will eliminate vulnerability points during high-density rallies, ensuring that sudden surges cannot dismantle or bypass police lines.
The heavy fortification work coincided with the arrival of several Left-affiliated student groups at Jantar Mantar, who gathered to protest ongoing police investigations and legal action against student demonstrators.
Raising slogans against law enforcement agencies, the student representatives termed the ongoing police crackdown and security hardening a "breach of verbal promises" made during consensus talks, demanding an immediate halt to action against student activists.
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