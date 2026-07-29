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Jantar Mantar fortified: Delhi Police weld permanent 'iron wall' barricades following massive CJP student protests

Delhi Police fortified Jantar Mantar with permanently welded iron barricades following intense CJP protests, creating an immovable boundary for future agitations.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 07:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 07:39 PM IST
Jantar Mantar fortified: Delhi Police weld permanent 'iron wall' barricades following massive CJP student protests
Image Credit: Police use water cannons to disperse BJP leaders and workers during a protest. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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