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  • /Over 2,500 listed 'criminals' identified at Jantar Mantar amid CJP protest, says Delhi Police

Over 2,500 listed 'criminals' identified at Jantar Mantar amid CJP protest, says Delhi Police

Authorities have registered 15 FIRs, detained 215 individuals during preventive checks and recovered weapons as security measures.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 11:06 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Over 2,500 listed 'criminals' identified at Jantar Mantar amid CJP protest, says Delhi Police
Image Credit: ANI. Police deployed as people continue to take part in Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar.

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