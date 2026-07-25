/Over 2,500 listed 'criminals' identified at Jantar Mantar amid CJP protest, says Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has identified more than 2,500 individuals with criminal records among those present at the Jantar Mantar protest site after deploying a Facial Recognition System (FRS) following violence on July 20. Authorities reported that anti-social elements infiltrated the demonstration led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and targeted security personnel with knives and sharp-edged weapons. Police have registered 15 FIRs, with verification efforts ongoing.
Following the clashes on July 20, Delhi Police set up high-resolution FRS units equipped with 360-degree surveillance cameras across key access points near Jantar Mantar. Between July 21 and July 23, the automated system cross-referenced crowd images with law enforcement databases, matching over 2,500 individuals to past criminal records.
Current Legal Action: Delhi Police has registered 15 FIRs under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rioting, vandalism, assault on public servants, and illegal weapons possession. Arrest figures have not yet been made public.
Officials emphasized that operations are underway to isolate violent agitators while protecting peaceful demonstrators.
Alongside fixed FRS camera units, reports indicate that several Delhi Police officers were spotted using AI-enabled smart glasses, including Meta smart glasses and Indian-manufactured smart eyewear, to capture eye-level footage and monitor crowd activity around the site.
In a parallel crackdown across outer districts, police intercepted and detained 215 individuals traveling toward Jantar Mantar, many of whom were listed as 'bad characters' in police registers. Checkpoints were stationed at key transit corridors, including Neela Gumbad, the Hazrat Nizamuddin area, the Oberoi Hotel flyover, and the Badarpur border.
During checks, officers recovered a pistol and two knives from three individuals, who were immediately arrested. Intelligence inputs had warned of attempts to mobilize non-student groups from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. Police clarified that travelers with verifiable, legitimate travel reasons were released following background checks.
Authorities continue to enforce Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across central Delhi, prohibiting unauthorized public gatherings and restricting weapon possession to prevent further escalation.
The security measures come as CJP maintains its sit-in protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET-UG exam paper leaks, even as party leadership continues multi-round negotiations with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.