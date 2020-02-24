Delhi Police head constable dead, DCP injured during clashes over CAA in Gokulpuri

A head constable of the Delhi Police on Monday died after suffering serious injuries in stone-pelting in Gokulpuri area of the national capital, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) has confirmed. The constable, Ratan Lal, was the reader of the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Delhi Police. There was stone-pelting in Gokulpuri in which DCP Shahdara, Amit Sharma, was also injured.

The rioters also set fire to a petrol pump in the Bhajan Pura area. According to the fire brigade, a car was set on fire near the petrol pump after which some part of the petrol pump was also engulfed in the flames. The fire brigades present at the spot were also vandalised.

After the violence erupted, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations."

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai tweeted, "Instructed Delhi Police and CP Delhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony."

In New Delhi's Maujpur, stone-pelting between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters started on Monday with people from both sides pelting stones at each other. Police personnel deployed at the spot lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the rampaging mob. Hundreds of people from both groups are still on the road and senior officers of Delhi Police are trying to bring the situation under control through dialogue. The miscreants also pelted stones at some of the homes.

Notably, Maujpur had witnessed massive stone-pelting on February 23 too. The situation turned violent on Sunday after BJP leader Kapil Mishra arrived at Maujpur Chowk.



Sources told Zee Media that stone-pelting between pro and anti-CAA protesters also took place at Jaffarabad. Some miscreants also set an auto and some vehicles on fire. The stone-pelters also burnt a fire brigade vehicle in Bhajanpura. Some shops were also vandalised in Maujpur.