Delhi Police Identify 30 In Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Case; Samajwadi Party MP To Be Summoned

Delhi Police have identified 30 people linked to the stone-pelting incident during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) anti-encroachment drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in the Turkman Gate area of the national capital.

According to police, the accused were identified through CCTV footage, and teams are now conducting raids to take them into custody.

Five Arrested, Sent to Judicial Custody

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

So far, Delhi Police have arrested five people in connection with the stone-pelting incident that broke out during the anti-encroachment demolition drive carried out by the MCD near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in the early hours of January 7. The accused have been sent to one-day judicial custody.

Delhi advocate Mohd Akif, who is representing the accused Sameer, confirmed the development, stating that the court has granted one-day judicial custody. "The judge has given one-day judicial custody. We have just received a copy of the FIR. We will see what to do next," he said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kashif, Mohd Kaif, Mohd Areeb, Adnan, and Sameer.

Heavy Police Deployment in Turkman Gate

Meanwhile, heavy police deployment has been made in the area after tensions rose during the anti-encroachment drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in Turkman Gate on Wednesday.

Samajwadi Party MP To Be Summoned For Questioning

In a related development, Delhi Police will issue a summons to Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi to join the investigation. Nadvi was present at the spot before the violence occurred. Despite repeated requests by senior Delhi Police officials, he remained in the vicinity.

The incident occurred during an anti-encroachment demolition drive conducted by the MCD near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, close to Ramlila Maidan, following directions from the Delhi High Court. According to Delhi Police, the demolition was carried out in the early hours of January 7 after several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident.

(With ANI Inputs)