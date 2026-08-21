/Delhi Police issues NOC for ‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ protest at Ramlila Ground

The Delhi Police has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for a peaceful protest under the “Reservation Hatao Andolan” at the iconic Ramlila Ground in the national capital on Friday, according to an official communication issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District.
The development comes amid a digital campaign by “Reservation Hatao Andolan”, an Instagram-based page that has gained momentum by adopting protest-mobilisation tactics used by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The campaign, which has 5.6 million followers on Instagram, had earlier called for an anti-reservation protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21.
According to the NOC, the protest at Ramlila Ground has been permitted with a maximum gathering of 500 people and will be allowed until 4 pm. The Delhi Police said it had “no objection” to the protest from “a law and order point of view”, subject to compliance with the conditions and guidelines laid down by the authorities.
PUBLIC NOTICE— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) August 21, 2026
The office bearers of Reservation Hatao Andolan have been intimated through this official communication. All are requested to adhere the lawful instructions and remain peaceful.@lokniwasdelhi#DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/Z5vqaLdH8i
The police have also specified that no procession or stay will be permitted during the protest. Organisers and participants will be required to comply with instructions and guidelines issued by the Delhi Police from time to time.
The NOC further states that the permission can be revoked at any stage if the stipulated conditions are not followed.
The permission for the Ramlila Ground protest comes after the Delhi Police denied reports that permission had been granted for a protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21.
The development marks a shift from the earlier reports surrounding the proposed anti-reservation demonstration, with the police formally permitting the gathering at Ramlila Ground under specified conditions.
“No permission has been granted for any protest, procession, demonstration or assembly at Jantar Mantar,” the police said in a statement shared on its official X account on Thursday.
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