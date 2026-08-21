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Delhi Police issues NOC for ‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ protest at Ramlila Ground

Delhi Police has issued an NOC for the “Reservation Hatao Andolan” protest at Ramlila Ground on Friday, allowing up to 500 people until 4 pm, after denying permission for a similar gathering at Jantar Mantar.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Delhi Police issues NOC for ‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ protest at Ramlila Ground
Image Credit: ANI

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Delhi Police issues NOC for ‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ protest at Ramlila Ground
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