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CJP protest fake news: Delhi Police directs X, YouTube, Meta to pull down deepfakes

Delhi Police's IFSO unit issued notices to Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube to remove thousands of misleading posts and deepfakes linked to CJP protests.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 10:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
CJP protest fake news: Delhi Police directs X, YouTube, Meta to pull down deepfakes
Image Credit: Police use water cannons to disperse people during a protest. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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