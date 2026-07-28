/CJP protest fake news: Delhi Police directs X, YouTube, Meta to pull down deepfakes

In a major crackdown on digital misinformation, the Delhi Police on Tuesday issued formal legal notices to four prominent social media platforms—Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube—ordering the immediate removal of false, misleading, and deepfake content concerning the recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests.
The directives were issued by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, the specialized cyber wing of the Delhi Police, following a series of complaints highlighting manipulated footage aimed at vitiating law and order in the national capital.
According to senior law enforcement officials, thousands of doctored posts, mislabeled video clips, and unverified news portals actively amplified disinformation during the 37-day demonstration at Jantar Mantar.
The law enforcement action comes against the backdrop of significant legal and political developments surrounding the student-led movement:
While the Centre previously accepted key terms—including minister resignations and commitments to examine systemic entrance test reforms—the CJP reiterated earlier today that any failure to honour the complete withdrawal of FIRs would prompt immediate re-mobilization across college campuses.
Police authorities confirmed that cyber monitoring remains active to intercept attempts to reignite tensions through manipulated video assets while platform compliance is evaluated.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.