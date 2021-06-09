Delhi police issues show-cause notice to two cops including woman constable for making amusement videos while on duty

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued a show-cause notice to two cops including a woman head constable for making amusement videos while on duty. Officials said that the duo was also not adhering to COVID-19 guidelines while filming the videos.

According to the notice issued on Monday (June 7, 2021), head constable Shashi and constable Vivek Mathur of Model Town police station made several videos in uniform while on duty during the COVID-19 lockdown. They also posted the videos on social media.

In one of the videos picturised on a Bollywood song, Mathur was seen without a face mask.

The notice by the Northwest district police read, "Being members of a disciplined force, their conduct appears to be unprofessional in discharge of their official duties."

It added, "They are, therefore, called upon to show cause as to why their conduct should not be censured for the above-said lapse. The reply to this SCN (show-cause notice), if any, should reach this office within 15 days from the date of its receipt, failing which it will be presumed that they have nothing to say in their defence and the matter will be decided ex-parte on its merit."

(With PTI inputs)



