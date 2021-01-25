Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day 2021; check routes you should avoid

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday (January 25, 2021) issued a traffic advisory ahead of the farmers' tractor rally on the Republic Day. The tractor rally of the agitating farmers will be taken out on January 26 on different routes due to which the Delhi Police has put in place several diversions.

The general public has been advised to avoid the Ghazipur Border and roads leading to NH-24, Road No 56 and Apsara border. People are also advised to avoid the route of Kisan tractor rally and are requested to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience.

The following diversions have been put in place by Delhi Police:-

Route Singhu Border-Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar-DTU-Shahabad Dairy- Barwala Village-Pooth Khurd Village- Kanjhawala T Point-Kanjhawala Chowk- Kutubgarh- Auchandi Border- Kharkhoda Toll Plaza.

Diversion Plan:-

I. Traffic going towards NH-44 GTK Road will be diverted from Singhu Shani Mandir, AshokFarm/ Janti Tall, Hamidpur, Sunderpur Majra, Zindopur Mukhmelpur, Kadipur, Kushak Colony, Mukarba Chowk, GTK Depot.

II. Traffic going towards Bawana Road will be diverted from Jail Road, KNK Marge, G3S Mall, Madhuban Chowk, Rohini East Metro Station, Rithala Chowk, Pansali Chowk, Helipad T-Point, Utsav Road, DSIIDC Road Sector-4, Narela Bawana Road, Chitra Dharam Kanta, DSIIDC round about, Jhanda Chowk.

III. Traffic going towards Kanjhawala Road will be diverted from Karala, Kanjhawala Village, Jaunti Toll, Qutubgarh- Garhi Road.



General public is advised to avoid NH-44-GTK Road, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Badli Metro Station, BadliBawana Road, Bawana Road upto Bawana Chowk, Bawana Kanjhawala Road, Kanjhawala Road upto Auchandi Border.

Route Tikri Border-Nangloi-Baprola Village-Najafgarh excluding Phirni Road-Jharoda Border-Rohtak Bypass (Bahadurgarh)- Asoda Toll Plaza.

Diversion Plan:-

I. Traffic will not be allowed to enter on Rohtak road from Kirari mor and will be diverted towards Mangol puri.

II. Traffic will be diverted from Ghevra mor towards Khanjawala.

III. Traffic will be diverted from Peeragarhi chowk towards District Centre and Mangolpuri.

IV. Jhatikramod Najafgarh – Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Jhatikra Mod-Najafgarh.

V. Dwarkamod at Najafgarh road. No commercial vehicles will be allowed towards Delhigate Najafgarh.

VI. Goyla dairy point Najafgarh drain, no commercial vehicles will be allowed towards Najafgarh.

VII. Shurakhpurroad T- Point towards Dhansa road.

VIII. Jharodadrain traffic will be diverted towards Kair village then pass towards Dhansaroad.

IX. Najafgarhdrain on old Kakrola road. No commercial vehicles will be allowed towards Najafgarh.

General Public is advised to avoid NH-10 (Rohtak Road)-Tikri Border, Nangloi Najafgarh Road and Najafgarh-Jharoda Border.

Route Ghazipur Border- NH-24-Road No. 56- ISBT AnandVihar, Apsara Border – Hapur Road- Bhopura- IMS College- Lal Kuan- Ghazipur Border

Diversion Plan:-

I. No Commercial vehicles and buses will be allowed on NH-24 and DND from Ring Road. Traffic on NH-24 from Nizamuddin Khatta side will be diverted on pusta road near Akshardham and Mother Dairy Road.

II. No Traffic will be allowed towards NH-24 from the paper market near Nala cut andKondli Light point.

III. No traffic towards Road No. 56 from Hasanpur Depot, Patparganj Industrial Area, Ashoka Niketan, Vivekanand Mahila College, ITI College, Ram Mandir Vivek Viharetc.

IV. No Traffic towards Apsara Border from R/A Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, Chintamani. Commuters are advised to use Khajuri Pusta Road, Loni Road for UP.

