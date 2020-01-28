Delhi police issues traffic advisory for Beating Retreat ceremony; Know the alternate routes here

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Tuesday issued traffic advisory for the Beating Retreat ceremony going to be held at at Vijay Chowk on January 29. Delhi Traffic Police in a statement said that it has made elaborate arrangements for the ceremony and illumination of Rashtrapati Bhawan, North Block, South Block, and Parliament House.

The ceremony will begin at 4 pm and will continue till 6:30 pm and the general traffic will be restricted at Vijay Chowk area. Other than this traffic will be restricted in Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid and Krishi Bhawan, Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk, Beyond DaraShikoh Road, Krishna Menon Marg and Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk.

The area between Vijay Chowk and ‘C’ – Hexagon which will also remain pedestrianized, informed the Delhi traffic police.

However, people can take alternate routes from Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa ‘T’ Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc.

Metro services will also be hit as the entry and exit will remain closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 2 pm to 6.30 pm.

Live TV

The bus route will also remain diverted from their normal routes to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the venue of the ceremony and India Gate.

Know about the bus routes here:

1. Buses bound for Central Sectt. and Connaught Place coming from Shantipath –VinayMarg-Sardar Patel Marg will take PanchsheelMarg-Simon BoliverMarg-VandeMatramMarg- R/A Shankar Road - Park Street.

2. Buses bound for Central Sectt. will terminate at UdyanMarg and return via Kali Bari Marg-MandirMarg-Shankar Road.

3. Connaught Place bound buses will take MandirMarg, Kali Bari Marg, - G.P.O.-Baba Khadak Singh Marg and reach Connaught Place & return via Bhagat Singh Marg – Peshwa Road-MandirMarg-Shankar Road and VandeMatram Marg.

4. Buses coming from South Delhi on Tughlaq Road and bound for Connaught Place/Central Sectt. will be diverted from AurobindoChowk to Safdarjung Road- Kamal Ataturk Marg-PanchsheelMarg – Simon BoliverMarg and follow the route as mentioned at Sl. No.1.

5. Buses coming to Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road and proceeding to Connaught Place via Barakhamba Road will terminate at Shivaji Stadium and return via Kasturba Gandhi Marg/Barakhamba Road.

6. Connaught Place bound buses coming on Shahjahan Road will proceed to Shivaji Stadium via AurbindoChowk - Safdarjung Road – Kamal Ataturk Marg – PanchsheelMarg and beyond.

7. Buses bound for Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmere Gate coming from South side will take Ring Road from AIIMS towards DhaulaKuan and then Ridge Road, Rani Jhansi Road.

8. Buses bound from Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmere Gate coming from Ashram side will take Ashram Chowk – Ring Road towards Sarai Kale Khan and proceed further via Raj Ghat.

9. Buses coming from Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Kashmere Gate and bound for South and South-East will take Delhi Gate – Jawaharlal Nehru Marg – Rajghat – Ring Road - Sarai Kale Khan - Ashram Chowk.

10. Buses coming from VikasMarg and bound for South will take Ring Road – Sarai Kale Khan – Ashram Chowk.

11. Buses coming from Connaught Place via Kasturba Gandhi Marg towards India Gate will take Minto Road – DDU Marg – I.P. Flyover – Ring Road – Sarai Kale Khan.

However, the parking is made available for the public after 7 pm behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and ‘C’ Hexagon.

Delhi police has issued a general instruction for the public which stated that in case of any unidentified object or suspicious persons being seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty.

The police further urged the general public to plan journey accordingly and motorists are said to follow the traffic rules and ollow directions of traffic personnel

The century-old tradition of beating retreat ceremony culminates the Republic day celebrations on January 29 every year. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be taking part in the ceremony.

The celebrations include a performance by the bands of three wings of the military - The Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force at Raisena Hills, Vijay Chownk.