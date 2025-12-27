Delhi Police Launch Pre-New Year Operations: 285 Arrested, Guns, Drugs And Cash Seized Across City

Delhi Police’s South-East District carried out Operation Aaghat 3.0 on Friday, arresting 285 individuals under the Excise Act, NDPS Act, and Gambling Act, while apprehending 504 people under preventive measures. Additionally, 116 individuals identified as “bad characters” were taken into custody during the operation.

Operation Aaghat 3.0 | Key Outcomes from the South-East District-

285 accused arrested under the Excise Act, NDPS Act & Gambling Act. 504 persons apprehended under preventive action. 116 Bad Characters (BCs) apprehended. 10 property offenders and five auto-lifters arrested.… pic.twitter.com/XVTHulCBPC December 27, 2025

Seizures And Recoveries

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The operation led to the seizure of 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges, 27 knives, 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor, and 6.01 kg of ganja. Police also recovered ₹2,30,990 from gamblers, 310 mobile phones, 231 two-wheelers, and one four-wheeler, while rounding up a total of 1,306 persons under preventive measures.

DCP South-East Hemant Tiwari described the operation as “a significant step in maintaining law and order in the area.” He added, “Ten property offenders and five auto-lifters were arrested during the operation. The recoveries include weapons, illicit liquor, drugs, cash, and vehicles seized from criminals.”

Exchange Of Fire In Narela

In a related incident in Narela, two wanted criminals, identified as Afzal alias Imran and Chandan alias Kaku, were injured and apprehended following a brief gunfight with the Delhi Police. The accused, known bad characters of the Narela police station, allegedly opened fire at officers when intercepted near NIT, Narela. Police retaliated, injuring the suspects in their legs.

Both injured men were admitted to RHC Hospital and later referred to BSA Hospital. Authorities recovered two pistols, five empty cartridges, mobile phones, and a motorcycle from the scene.

A case has been registered under sections related to attempt to murder, assault on public servants, and the Arms Act, with further investigations ongoing.

(With ANI inputs)