Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3000488https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-police-launch-pre-new-year-operations-285-arrested-guns-drugs-and-cash-seized-across-city-3000488.html
NewsIndiaDelhi Police Launch Pre-New Year Operations: 285 Arrested, Guns, Drugs And Cash Seized Across City
DELHI POLICE

Delhi Police Launch Pre-New Year Operations: 285 Arrested, Guns, Drugs And Cash Seized Across City

Delhi Police arrested 285 people in South-East Delhi under Excise, NDPS, and Gambling laws during Operation Aaghat 3.0, seizing weapons, illicit liquor, drugs, and cash. Two wanted criminals were injured in a brief gunfight in Narela while being apprehended by officers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 10:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Police Launch Pre-New Year Operations: 285 Arrested, Guns, Drugs And Cash Seized Across CityPhoto Credit: ANI

Delhi Police’s South-East District carried out Operation Aaghat 3.0 on Friday, arresting 285 individuals under the Excise Act, NDPS Act, and Gambling Act, while apprehending 504 people under preventive measures. Additionally, 116 individuals identified as “bad characters” were taken into custody during the operation.

Seizures And Recoveries

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The operation led to the seizure of 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges, 27 knives, 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor, and 6.01 kg of ganja. Police also recovered ₹2,30,990 from gamblers, 310 mobile phones, 231 two-wheelers, and one four-wheeler, while rounding up a total of 1,306 persons under preventive measures.

DCP South-East Hemant Tiwari described the operation as “a significant step in maintaining law and order in the area.” He added, “Ten property offenders and five auto-lifters were arrested during the operation. The recoveries include weapons, illicit liquor, drugs, cash, and vehicles seized from criminals.”

Exchange Of Fire In Narela

In a related incident in Narela, two wanted criminals, identified as Afzal alias Imran and Chandan alias Kaku, were injured and apprehended following a brief gunfight with the Delhi Police. The accused, known bad characters of the Narela police station, allegedly opened fire at officers when intercepted near NIT, Narela. Police retaliated, injuring the suspects in their legs.

Both injured men were admitted to RHC Hospital and later referred to BSA Hospital. Authorities recovered two pistols, five empty cartridges, mobile phones, and a motorcycle from the scene.

A case has been registered under sections related to attempt to murder, assault on public servants, and the Arms Act, with further investigations ongoing.

(With ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Banarasi saree
Elegant Saree Styles for Traditional and Modern Wear on Amazon
women’s fashion
4 Maxi and Midi Dresses for Effortless Day-to-Night Styling
Punjab
Punjab CM To Chair Cabinet Meeting On Dec 29 Ahead Of Assembly Session
India-Pakistan conflict
Munir's Dangerous Game: Building An 'Islamic NATO' To Encircle India
Stud earrings
Minimal to Modern Stud Earrings That Elevate Everyday Style
dna with rahul sinha
Trump's Calculated Strike: Terrorism Crackdown Or Africa Oil Grab? | DNA
pendant necklace
Pendant Necklaces to Add Grace to Everyday and Festive Looks
Bangladesh
Congress Reacts To Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus, Calls It ‘Matter Of Concern’
women’s fashion
Chic Everyday Tops That Move From Desk Hours to Evening Plans
america on russia ukraine war
Trump-Zelenskyy Florida Meeting: Ukraine Peace Framework 90% Ready