Delhi Police Links Ex-RAW Officer In Pannun Case To Mahadev App Staff In Dubai

In a shocking revelation, the Delhi Police have found new links between former RAW officer Vikash Yadav and people connected to the Mahadev online betting app operating out of Dubai.

Yadav had earlier been named by U.S. prosecutors as a co-conspirator in an alleged plot to assassinate Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

In December 2023, Yadav was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell following an FIR by a Rohini resident. He was accused of kidnapping and extorting a Delhi businessman, allegedly linking him with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He and his associate Abdullah Khan were granted bail in April this year.

Court records show that complainant Raj Kumar Walia was kidnapped and threatened by Jalaluddin, a Dubai-based contract-killer, who arranged payment through hawala. Yadav and his associate Abdullah received ₹16 lakh from Jalaluddin via this route.

Connection to Mahadev App Racket

The probe linked Yadav to Jalaluddin, an operator in the Dubai-based Mahadev online betting racket that is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering worth thousands of crores.

Jalaluddin, also named in the Rohini case, was arrested on July 1 in Chanakyapuri but later granted bail.

Although his passport has been seized and a look-out circular issued, the court allowed his release, citing lack of criminal history.

U.S. Charges and Legal Implications

In the U.S., the Department of Justice had charged Yadav with "murder-for-hire" and money laundering in the failed assassination plot against Pannun. It led him to the FBI's "most wanted" list.

Delhi Police have informed the court that further investigation is ongoing.

Call records are being examined to establish clearer links between Yadav, Jalaluddin, and the Mahadev betting app network.

The connection of Yadav’s alleged involvement in both the Pannun plot and the Mahadev app scam has highlighted multi-national criminal connections that law enforcement agencies are working to uncover.