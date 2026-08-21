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Delhi Police lodge FIR over alleged pellet gun use after Rahul Gandhi sit-in

This comes after Rahul Gandhi staged a sit-in protest outside the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi, demanding the registration of an FIR over alleged pellet gun injuries sustained by protestors during the July 20 demonstration. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 05:53 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 05:53 PM IST
Delhi Police lodge FIR over alleged pellet gun use after Rahul Gandhi sit-in
Image Credit: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi interacts with New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma during a protest at the DCP Office at Parliament Street Police Station. (IANS)

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Delhi Police lodge FIR over alleged pellet gun use after Rahul Gandhi sit-in
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