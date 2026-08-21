/Delhi Police lodge FIR over alleged pellet gun use after Rahul Gandhi sit-in

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR over the alleged pellet injuries suffered by the 19-year-old complainant during the July 20 students protest, following the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, outside the Parliament Street Police Station.
Sources close to the Delhi police confirmed that the police is lodging an FIR in the alleged use of pellet guns during the July 20 ‘sansad chalo’ protest in New Delhi.
The development has brought renewed focus on demand for accountability over the injuries suffered by the young protester.
The development comes after the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Friday staged a sit-in protest outside the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi, demanding the registration of an FIR over alleged pellet gun injuries sustained by a young protester during a July 20 demonstration.
Gandhi reached the police station along with 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, who has alleged that he was injured by pellet gunfire during the protest. The Congress leader sought action against those responsible and pressed the Delhi Police to register a case based on Lochab's complaint.
After the police did not register the FIR, Gandhi and Lochab sat on a dharna outside the police station. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party leaders also joined the protest.
#UPDATE | According to Delhi Police sources, the Delhi Police is registering an FIR. https://t.co/F6Z7fBdeWV— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026
Lochab suffered pellet injuries to his eyes and abdomen during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against the NEET paper leak and alleged examination irregularities. He later underwent surgery at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.
Gandhi has questioned the circumstances surrounding the alleged use of pellet guns during the protest and has demanded accountability from those responsible. He has also accused the authorities of failing to act on the complaint.
The protest comes amid a political confrontation between the Congress and the BJP over the police action during the July 20 demonstration. Congress has alleged that excessive force was used against students who were protesting over issues related to the NEET examination.
Gandhi has maintained that he would continue his protest until an FIR is registered in the case. His sit-in at the police station was joined by several Congress leaders and workers, turning the issue into a fresh political confrontation between the Opposition and the government.
Meanwhile, the BJP criticised Gandhi's decision to stage a dharna at the police station. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the Congress leader of engaging in what he described as "politics of anarchy" and alleged that the protest was held without prior permission or information.
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