Delhi Police nabs habitual snatcher, recovers stolen iPhone 14 Pro

In a major breakthrough, the Special Staff of Central District Police in New Delhi has apprehended a desperate and habitual snatcher and recovered a high-end stolen mobile phone, successfully working out a recent snatching case registered at Ranjit Nagar police station.

The accused, identified as Rahul alias Ganja alias Nagender (34), a resident of Raghubir Nagar, was arrested following a well-coordinated operation based on secret inputs and sustained surveillance.

According to police officials, on April 27, specific information was received about the movement of a known offender involved in multiple snatching and theft cases, who was likely to visit the area near New Delhi Railway Station.

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Acting promptly on the input, a dedicated team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Rohit Kumar, incharge of Special Staff, Central District. The team included Head Constables Munesh Sharma, Rohitash, Praveen, and Constable Surajpal, working under the overall supervision of ACP Operations Padam Singh Rana.

The team combined manual Intelligence gathering with technical surveillance to track the suspect. Informers were activated, and based on credible leads, a trap was laid near the multilevel parking facility at New Delhi Railway Station.

During surveillance, the suspect was spotted loitering in the area. Upon confirmation by the informer, the police team swiftly moved in and apprehended him. During his personal search, an expensive stolen iPhone 14 Pro was recovered from his possession.

During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in multiple cases of snatching and mobile theft across different parts of Delhi. Police records revealed that he has a history of criminal activities, including previous cases registered under serious charges at Uttam Nagar and Adarsh Nagar police stations.

The arrest has led to the successful resolution of an e-FIR (No. 80033764/2026) dated April 24, 2026, registered under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Ranjit Nagar police station.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain his involvement in other pending cases and to identify possible associates.