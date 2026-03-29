Delhi police nabs inter-state arms supplier; illegal firearms recovered

In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested Mohd. Israr, a 52-year-old inter-state arms supplier linked to organised criminal gangs operating across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The accused, previously declared a proclaimed offender and wanted in multiple cases, had been absconding since 2024. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 had been offered for his arrest.

According to a press release issued by the Crime Branch, the accused was apprehended in connection with a case under the Arms Act, registered at PS Crime Branch, Delhi. Israr is wanted in six criminal cases, including murder, robbery, and violations of the Arms Act, and carries an additional reward of Rs 5,000 for his arrest in a Haryana case registered in 2024.

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The Crime Branch stated that in August 2024, a shooter named Ankit, aged 24, was arrested in Delhi while in possession of three sophisticated pistols, one single-shot pistol, 13 live cartridges, two magazines, and a stolen motorcycle. Investigations revealed that Israr had supplied the firearms used in the crimes.

During the course of his criminal activities, Israr reportedly operated an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, which was dismantled by police approximately two months ago.

Officials detailed that the extensive efforts undertaken by the Anti-Gangster Squad (AGS) of the Crime Branch, led by Inspector Krishan Kumar under the supervision of ACP Bhagwati Prasad, led to the tracing and apprehension of the accused.

Acting on secret intelligence, the team laid a trap near the Delhi–Loni border on March 25, successfully intercepting and arresting Israr. The Crime Branch also recovered a single-shot pistol from his possession.

“Due to acute financial constraints, the accused came into contact with criminal elements and gradually indulged in the illegal manufacturing and supply of firearms to hardened criminals involved in heinous offences such as murder, robbery, and other serious crimes,” officials mentioned.

Israr, a carpenter by profession, has ten children from two marriages and was first incarcerated in 2016.

Following his release, he actively supplied illegal firearms to criminals involved in bank robberies, murder, and other violent crimes.

Officials added that Israr had supplied pistols used in the July 2024 murder of Jaipal Dudhiya in Gohana, Haryana, highlighting the scale and reach of his criminal network.

Authorities emphasised that the arrest marks a significant step in combating organised crime and illegal arms trafficking across the Delhi NCR region.