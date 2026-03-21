Delhi Police ramps up security in Uttam Nagar for Eid following tensions after Holi clash death

A heavy deployment of around 150–200 police personnel has been stationed in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi, to maintain law and order ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr being observed on Saturday.

Although there were earlier concerns about possible tensions in the area, the situation has remained fully under control, largely due to the robust and visible police presence at key locations.

Morning Eid prayers reflected a peaceful atmosphere and a spirit of mutual cooperation, with residents coming together to observe the occasion calmly.

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Officials said that law enforcement agencies have successfully maintained order, allowing religious observances to proceed smoothly without any disruption or security concerns.

To maintain this stability, a large contingent of about 150 to 200 police personnel has been deployed outside the Uttam Nagar police station.

These officers are working in shifts to ensure continuous, round-the-clock vigilance and sustained security in the area.

Authorities said the proactive measures are intended to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure peace is maintained throughout the day, allowing people to celebrate without fear.

The heightened security follows a directive from the Delhi High Court on Thursday, which instructed the police and local administration in Uttam Nagar to take all necessary steps to maintain peace and provide a secure environment during the Eid festivities.

Tensions in the area had earlier escalated after a Holi-day incident, when a minor altercation turned into a violent clash, resulting in the death of a 26-year-old man, Tarun Kumar.

According to police officials, the dispute began when a water balloon thrown by a child accidentally burst near a woman. Although the child’s family apologised immediately, the situation escalated after an argument broke out between members of the two communities.

Investigators said the woman later called her relatives to the spot, leading to a violent confrontation involving members of both families from different communities.

Tarun Kumar, who was returning home after celebrating Holi with friends, was allegedly intercepted in a lane near his residence and surrounded by the attackers. Police said he was brutally assaulted with iron rods, sticks, bricks, and stones, causing severe head injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

The incident subsequently led to communal tension in the area.