Delhi Police Recover Fake UN And BRICS Visiting Cards From Arrested Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati

Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati has been accused of sexually harassing several women students, was arrested by Delhi Police from a hotel in Agra earlier. It has now come to light during police interrogation that he has forged visiting cards for BRICS and the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

On one of the accused's visiting cards, he identified himself as a BRICS Commission Member and had written "Special Envoy from India".

In the UN visiting card, he described himself as a "Permanent Ambassador".

The police are continuing to interrogate Chaitanyananda, aka Partha Sarathy, is the director of the reputed Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Delhi's posh Vasant Kunj. He is facing a criminal case for allegedly targeting female students enrolled in post-graduate management diploma courses under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) scholarship category.

The officials reported that the 'Swami' fled on August 4, shortly after the institute received a complaint accusing him of molesting female students. IANS reported, citing investigators, that Chaitanyananda would call female students to his room late at night and threaten to fail them or reduce their grades if they resisted his advances.

So far, police have recorded the statements of three wardens of the institute. All three are accused of helping Chaitanyananda delete incriminating messages.

WhatsApp Chats Of Swami Chaitanyananda

WhatsApp chats recovered from the phones of around 50 women students at the institute have revealed details of abuse spanning 16 years, including sexually explicit text messages and incidents of forced physical contact.

Allegations have also surfaced about the deletion of CCTV footage, with the DVR now sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

Swami Chaitanyananda Case

17 women have filed complaints at the Defence Colony Police Station in early August, accusing Chaitanyananda of harassing students. The scandal came to light when 17 women lodged complaints at the Defence Colony Police Station in early August.

At the time, Chaitanyananda was in London, but he was last traced to Agra.

Fake Number Plates From Chaitanyananda's Possession

Apart from the fake visiting cards, police also recovered multiple forged number plates from Chaitanyananda's luxury red Volvo car, all carrying fake UN insignia with different digits. It was confirmed that none of the plates were issued by the UN, and the car has since been seized.

