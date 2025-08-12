Delhi Police Recovers Drugs From Thar Driver Who Ran Over 2 Persons

Delhi Police recovered drugs from the car, which hit two persons near 11 Murti on Mother Teresa Road in the national capital. Both victims have died in the incident.

According to Delhi Police, on August 10, a PCR call reported an accident near Gate No. 3, Talkatora Stadium and a Mahindra Thar driven by one Ashish Bachchas (26), a resident of Shakarpur, was found in an accidental condition.

During inspection, a bag with suspected drugs was found inside the vehicle. Investigation Officer seized Commercial quantities of contrabands, including Cocaine (0.30 gm), LSD (2.6 gm), MD (23.47 gm), Ganja (21.26 gm), Tobacco (15.49 gm), Charas (4.17 gm), Rs 25,000 cash, and a mobile phone.

On the accident, Delhi Police official said, "Around 6:30 in the morning, Sunday, our patrolling vehicle saw that an accident had happened. The driver's name is Ashish, who is 26 years old. He was going from Gurgaon to Shakarpur. The car belonged to his friend. He collided with two people on the footpath, in which one died and the other was injured, who died during treatment. The driver was detained right there. He is not employed right now. Earlier, he used to work as a driver for someone."

The vehicle has been seized, and an FIR has been registered under sections 20, 21,22, and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, at Chanakya Puri police station. The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.