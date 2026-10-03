/Delhi Police register three FIRs over Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Delhi Police have registered at least three FIRs in connection with the mass protest held near Jantar Mantar on October 2 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The demonstration was part of the Opposition’s campaign against the Election Commission and its functioning.
Two FIRs were registered at Parliament Street (Sansad Marg) Police Station, while another was filed at Connaught Place Police Station.
The cases have been registered under Sections 223, 221, 132 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, obstructing public servants and unlawful assembly. Police are investigating the matter.
The development comes after a report in The Indian Express said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally raised objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months period concerning decisions related to electoral rolls, voter registration and the Commission’s technology systems.
On Friday, protesters near Jantar Mantar alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and demanded Kumar’s removal.
The protest took place amid heightened security in central Delhi after police denied permission for the proposed demonstration and imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.
Several Opposition leaders, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, were detained during the protest.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said Congress and INDIA bloc leaders were prepared to face arrest, alleging that the votes of common people were being “snatched” through the Election Commission of India.
“This is for saving the democracy of the country, saving the vote for a common man. Common men’s votes are snatched by Modi and Shah through the Election Commission of India. So, this is a do-or-die fight for the Congress party and the INDIA alliance and all other opposition parties. We are not going to allow this thing,” Venugopal said.
(with ANI inputs)
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