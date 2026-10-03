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  • /Delhi Police register three FIRs over Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Delhi Police register three FIRs over Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

On Friday, protesters near Jantar Mantar alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and demanded Kumar’s removal.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 02:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
Delhi Police register three FIRs over Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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