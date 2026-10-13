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  • /Delhi Police registers case against CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka over Jantar Mantar entry

Delhi Police registers case against CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka over Jantar Mantar entry

A video shared by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke showed volunteers carrying flags as they climbed over the gate to enter the area. The protesters raised slogans, including “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Inquilab Zindabaad”, as police personnel attempted to stop them.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 09:59 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 09:59 PM IST
Delhi Police registers case against CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka over Jantar Mantar entry
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Delhi Police registers case against CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka over Jantar Mantar entry
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