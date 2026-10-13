/Delhi Police registers case against CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka over Jantar Mantar entry

Delhi Police have registered a case against CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and others for allegedly entering Jantar Mantar without authorisation on Tuesday. The case relates to an incident in which CJP volunteers allegedly climbed an iron gate and a police barricade to enter the protest site, where they raised slogans and staged a demonstration. Police subsequently detained Ranka, Das and other protesters.
A video shared by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke showed volunteers carrying flags as they climbed over the gate to enter the area. The protesters raised slogans, including “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Inquilab Zindabaad”, as police personnel attempted to stop them.
The group briefly confronted police personnel before the protesters were detained and taken away.
The case comes amid heightened tensions over protest arrangements in the national capital following the INDIA bloc’s march to the Supreme Court on Monday against alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Delhi Police have also registered four FIRs in connection with the INDIA bloc march. According to police sources, the cases were registered at the Connaught Place, Tilak Marg, Mandir Marg and Barakhamba police stations for alleged violations of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
The Jantar Mantar incident took place as the Opposition continued its campaign against the Election Commission of India over alleged electoral irregularities.
(With IANS inputs)
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