Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the Congress party over an AI-generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother Heeraben Modi.

The case was filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, following a complaint by BJP Delhi Election Cell Convenor Sanket Gupta.

The FIR pertains to a September 10 post from the official handle of the Congress Bihar unit on platform X, which allegedly shared the contentious AI-generated video.

"An FIR has been registered by Delhi Police in the matter of the circulation of Al/Deepfake video "Maligning and defaming image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and His Late mother- gross violation of law, morality, and Women's dignity" through its official social media handle INC Bihar on platform X (formerly Twitter) on September 10, under sections 18(2), 336(3), 336(4), 340(2), 352, 356(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, based on the complaint filed by BJP Delhi Election Cell Convenor Sanket Gupta against Indian National Congress," ANI reported.