Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2959522https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-police-registers-fir-against-congress-over-ai-video-of-pm-modis-late-mother-2959522.html
NewsIndia
PM MODI MOTHER VIDEO CASE

Delhi Police Registers FIR Against Congress Over AI Video Of PM Modi's Late Mother

Police have registered a case against Congress under sections 18(2), 336(3), 336(4), 340(2), 352, 356(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, following a complaint filed by BJP Delhi Election Cell Convenor Sanket Gupta.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 09:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Police Registers FIR Against Congress Over AI Video Of PM Modi's Late MotherPrime Minister Narendra Modi. (Grab from video on X handle @narendramodi)

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the Congress party over an AI-generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother Heeraben Modi.

The case was filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, following a complaint by BJP Delhi Election Cell Convenor Sanket Gupta.

The FIR pertains to a September 10 post from the official handle of the Congress Bihar unit on platform X, which allegedly shared the contentious AI-generated video.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"An FIR has been registered by Delhi Police in the matter of the circulation of Al/Deepfake video "Maligning and defaming image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and His Late mother- gross violation of law, morality, and Women's dignity" through its official social media handle INC Bihar on platform X (formerly Twitter) on September 10, under sections 18(2), 336(3), 336(4), 340(2), 352, 356(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, based on the complaint filed by BJP Delhi Election Cell Convenor Sanket Gupta against Indian National Congress," ANI reported. 

 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK