Delhi Police Registers Two FIRs Against Al-Falah University After Red Fort Blast

The Delhi Crime Branch has lodged two separate FIRs against Al-Falah University in Faridabad, days after the blast near the Red Fort Metro Station that left 12 people dead and several others injured. According to officials, one case pertains to cheating while the other relates to alleged forgery.

In an official statement, the Delhi Police said, "The Delhi Crime Branch has filed two separate FIRs against Al-Falah University, one for cheating and the second under sections of forgery." A team from the Crime Branch also reached the university’s Okhla office to look into potential connections and collect relevant material. The police added, "Today, a team from the Delhi Crime Branch visited the Al Falah University office in Okhla. The Delhi Police has issued a notice to the university and requested certain documents from them."

The investigation forms part of a broader effort to strengthen security measures, trace accountability, and prevent similar terror incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has temporarily suspended Al-Falah University. The organisation said the decision aims to uphold academic integrity and avoid any possible misuse of institutional credentials during the ongoing probe. The suspension will stay in place until investigators determine whether the university had any role in activities linked to the blast.

Following the Red Fort explosion, security agencies have stepped up inspections at educational campuses and crowded public locations, as the incident has intensified concerns over urban terror threats and extremist networks. Authorities are currently examining whether Al-Falah University had any association with suspects involved in planning or aiding the attack, a development that has sparked broader discussions on institutional security and the need for stronger preventive mechanisms.

Al-Falah University has come under intense scrutiny after investigators uncovered a terror module involving doctors associated with the institution and seized a large cache of explosives and weapons. The suspect linked to the Red Fort blast was also employed at the university.

