A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared a video of a woman on X claiming that the lady and her child were subjected to brutality only because they speak Bengali, the Delhi Police has now come up with a rebuttal, saying that the video was fabricated on the demand of a TMC politician.

DCP East Delhi, Abhishek Dhania, said that the Delhi Police took cognisance of the video posted by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on 'X' where she claimed that a Bengali-speaking woman and her child were assaulted by the Delhi Police. "Right after receiving the information, we initiated the inquiry and discovered that the lady's name is Sanjanu Parveen... During the interrogation, she said that on 26th July, around 10:30 pm, four policemen who were in their civil clothes came to their house and took them away to a secluded area where they beat them up and demanded Rs. 25,000 from them, which they gave them," said the DCP.

Elaborating on the investigation, DCP East Dhania said, "Understanding the seriousness of the situation, we have formed multiple teams since last night. Based on technical and local intelligence, as well as CCTV footage, we have gathered various evidence. Based on that evidence, we found out that the whole story told by this lady is baseless...During the interrogation, she mentioned that her relative, who lives in the Malda district of West Bengal, is a political worker, and on his request, she made this baseless video and shared it with him."

According to Delhi Police, the woman shared the video with her relative, who later circulated the video in the local media of Bengal. "After a thorough investigation and inquiry, we have concluded that the entire video is baseless and fabricated. This video has been deliberately circulated on social media to tarnish the image of the Delhi Police. Further investigation is still going on," said the Delhi Police.

Atrocious!! Terrible!!



See how Delhi police brutally beat up a kid and his mother, members of a migrant family from Malda's Chanchal.



See how even a child is not spared from the cruelty of violence in the regime of linguistic terror unleashed by BJP in the country against the… pic.twitter.com/IwAXkQwy9V — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 27, 2025

Earlier on Sunday, Bengal CM Banerjee took to the social media platform X and said, "Atrocious!! Terrible!! See how Delhi police brutally beat up a kid and his mother, members of a migrant family from Malda's Chanchal. See how even a child is not spared from the cruelty of violence in the regime of linguistic terror unleashed by the BJP in the country against the Bengalis! Where are they taking our country now?"