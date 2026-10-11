/Delhi Police release Dipke video over grandmother’s death; CJP founder alleges harassment | WATCH

#WATCH | Nagpur | Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "The Delhi Police came and told me that my grandmother had died. I then asked the Delhi Police to let me call my cousin who lives in the village; I requested them to bring my phone for just two minutes. They refused, saying they couldn't bring the phone and asked me to provide the number instead. I told them I didn't remember the number by heart and asked them to just hand me the phone for two minutes so I could retrieve the number and give it to them. Even then, they did not give me the phone. By law, I have the right to call my lawyer as well. The Delhi Police did not allow that either; they wouldn't let me call my lawyer. I needed to call my cousin—who lived with my grandmother in the village—to ask what had happened and how. The Delhi Police still refused to give me the phone. What do you make of that? They still wouldn't let me make the call. At 3:30 AM, the Delhi Police came and told me to call my parents and inform them that I had been arrested. What was the intention behind this? Waking me up at 3:30 AM and telling me to call my parents—waking them up too—to tell them I was under arrest? I asked them why they hadn't informed my parents all day that I had been arrested or where I was being held. Why didn't you tell them during the day? Why are you telling me this at 3:30 AM? Why not wait until morning? They insisted it was a legal procedure. What kind of legal procedure requires calling someone's parents at 3:30 AM to inform them that their son has been arrested? My grandmother had just passed away due to health issues; my parents were already in a state of shock. On top of that, these Delhi Police goons and brutes wanted me to call my parents at 3:30 AM and shock them with the news that I had been arrested. They have no humanity—absolutely none. They are goons in uniform—thugs wearing the uniform—and Amit Shah has turned them into such hooligans...I haven't signed any bond. We will take to the streets again; we will not be intimidated by people like Amit Shah and Modi. Throw us in jail not just once, but a hundred times—we do not fear your dictatorship. We will put an end to your dictatorship"