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  • /Delhi Police release Dipke video over grandmother’s death; CJP founder alleges harassment | WATCH

Delhi Police release Dipke video over grandmother’s death; CJP founder alleges harassment | WATCH

Delhi Police DCP and PRO Neha Yadav said officers had offered to help Dipke contact his family and arrange his journey home after learning of the death. The police also released footage in which an officer asks Dipke whether he would prefer to travel by plane, train, bus or another mode of transport.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 06:31 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 06:31 PM IST
Delhi Police release Dipke video over grandmother’s death; CJP founder alleges harassment | WATCH
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the Delhi Police video

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