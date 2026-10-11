/Delhi Police release Dipke video over grandmother’s death; CJP founder alleges harassment | WATCH

Delhi Police on Sunday released a video showing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke being informed of his grandmother’s death while in detention, rejecting allegations by his family that delays in his release prevented him from attending her funeral.
Delhi Police DCP and PRO Neha Yadav said officers had offered to help Dipke contact his family and arrange his journey home after learning of the death. The police also released footage in which an officer asks Dipke whether he would prefer to travel by plane, train, bus or another mode of transport.
In the video, an officer also offers to help Dipke speak to his father. Dipke responds that he would not be able to speak to him at that moment.
Watch Video:
#WATCH | Delhi | DCP Neha Yadav says, "As soon as the Delhi Police received information about the passing away of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother, officers approached him to convey this sad news and offered all possible assistance. They sensitively asked if he needed help with flights, phone calls, or anything else. They repeatedly asked if he wished to speak to his parents, but he declined...Regarding CJP, their past conduct showed a failure to adhere to previously given undertakings and local directives. When permission was granted previously, they did not abide by the law; the crowd they mobilized engaged in heavy stone-pelting, arson, and violence, causing significant damage to public property. Permission for the proposed sit-in protest at Janpath was denied due to the failure to follow prescribed procedures, a history of non-compliance with laws and guidelines, and the prevailing security and law-and-order situation. To ensure Delhi's security and protect the lives and property of its citizens, Section 133 BNSS was imposed in several areas of the city, prohibiting any form of gathering or protest. Abhijeet Dipke and two of their associates were detained on October 10 in connection with a call for a protest at Janpath as permission for the demonstration had not been granted"— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026
Dipke was released from detention on Sunday and left for Maharashtra to be with his family. “I am going home now to be with my family, as my grandmother has passed away,” he told reporters.
#WATCH | Nagpur | Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "The Delhi Police came and told me that my grandmother had died. I then asked the Delhi Police to let me call my cousin who lives in the village; I requested them to bring my phone for just two minutes. They refused, saying they couldn't bring the phone and asked me to provide the number instead. I told them I didn't remember the number by heart and asked them to just hand me the phone for two minutes so I could retrieve the number and give it to them. Even then, they did not give me the phone. By law, I have the right to call my lawyer as well. The Delhi Police did not allow that either; they wouldn't let me call my lawyer. I needed to call my cousin—who lived with my grandmother in the village—to ask what had happened and how. The Delhi Police still refused to give me the phone. What do you make of that? They still wouldn't let me make the call. At 3:30 AM, the Delhi Police came and told me to call my parents and inform them that I had been arrested. What was the intention behind this? Waking me up at 3:30 AM and telling me to call my parents—waking them up too—to tell them I was under arrest? I asked them why they hadn't informed my parents all day that I had been arrested or where I was being held. Why didn't you tell them during the day? Why are you telling me this at 3:30 AM? Why not wait until morning? They insisted it was a legal procedure. What kind of legal procedure requires calling someone's parents at 3:30 AM to inform them that their son has been arrested? My grandmother had just passed away due to health issues; my parents were already in a state of shock. On top of that, these Delhi Police goons and brutes wanted me to call my parents at 3:30 AM and shock them with the news that I had been arrested. They have no humanity—absolutely none. They are goons in uniform—thugs wearing the uniform—and Amit Shah has turned them into such hooligans...I haven't signed any bond. We will take to the streets again; we will not be intimidated by people like Amit Shah and Modi. Throw us in jail not just once, but a hundred times—we do not fear your dictatorship. We will put an end to your dictatorship"— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026
Dipke’s paternal grandmother, Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke, 85, died after a prolonged illness in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district on Saturday. Her last rites were performed on Sunday morning.
His uncle, Vilas Dipke, alleged that the family repeatedly appealed to the police to release him in time for the funeral, but their requests went unanswered.
Delhi Police maintained that Dipke was promptly informed about his grandmother’s death and the timing of the funeral. According to the police, officers offered to facilitate his journey home on humanitarian grounds, but he declined the assistance.
CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka disputed the police’s account. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, he alleged that Dipke was informed of the death in an “inhumane manner”, with a microphone and camera present.
Ranka further claimed that Dipke repeatedly requested permission to call his cousin because his parents were heart patients, but was not allowed to do so.
Dipke, Ranka and fellow CJP leader Saurav Das were detained from an Air India flight on Saturday ahead of their planned protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
The three were subsequently placed under preventive arrest and released on Sunday after being produced before an executive magistrate. Their release came with a condition that they would not “breach peace” for a year.
Yadav said permission for the protest had been denied because the CJP had violated conditions attached to an earlier permission.
The group has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The police’s video release and the family’s allegations have brought the circumstances surrounding Dipke’s detention and the communication of his grandmother’s death into focus.
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