/Delhi Police releases AISA President Neha Bora hours after pre-Tiranga March detention

The All India Students Association's (AISA) President, Neha Bora, who was placed under preventive detention before a planned Tiranga March in the national capital, has been released by the Delhi Police authorities after undergoing legal formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.
The news of her release followed a backlash from student activists, who wasted hours inquiring about her location as well as demanding immediate legal assistance.
According to reports, Bora was detained by police officers before the students were about to organize their protest march. As per the leaders of AISA, she was transferred between different places around the city for close to five hours, making it impossible for her to get legal assistance.
Activists and lawyers took the help of the X (formerly Twitter) platform to ask for clarification about her detention. Activists eventually discovered her location, which was the RK Puram Police Station, where lawyers had finally managed to meet her.
During her detention, the leaders of AISA had raised major concerns about her health condition, saying that she had been denied proper medication during her detention.
Uncertainty as to location: The students complained that the authorities had not provided any clear information concerning her location.
Legal access: The activists accused the police of preventing timely access to legal counsel prior to her release.
Now that Bora has been released from detention, the issue of preemptive arrests of students and police practices at civil demonstrations is again at the forefront of discussions.
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