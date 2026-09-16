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  • /Delhi police arrest man for killing wife in Anand Parbat after daughter gives key clue

Delhi police arrest man for killing wife in Anand Parbat after daughter gives key clue

According to police, a sustained technical investigation and corroboration of available information and local intelligence led the team to Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, where the accused was traced and apprehended within 16 hours.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 03:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Delhi police arrest man for killing wife in Anand Parbat after daughter gives key clue
Image Credit: Delhi Police/ANI. Husband arrested for alleged murder of wife.

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