DELHI POLICE

Delhi Police Tighten CM Rekha Gupta's Security After Recent Attack: Report

Delhi Police has stepped up security for Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during public hearings after an attack on her at a camp office in Civil Lines on Wednesday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 09:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta / AI generated representative image. (Photo: IANS/Gemini)

As per an NDTV report, individuals will no longer be allowed to approach the Chief Minister directly. Complaints submitted at such events will first undergo verification before being presented to her.

It is noteworthy that Rekha Gupta has already been provided Z plus security cover.

