Delhi Police Tighten CM Rekha Gupta's Security After Recent Attack: Report
Delhi Police has stepped up security for Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during public hearings after an attack on her at a camp office in Civil Lines on Wednesday.
As per an NDTV report, individuals will no longer be allowed to approach the Chief Minister directly. Complaints submitted at such events will first undergo verification before being presented to her.
It is noteworthy that Rekha Gupta has already been provided Z plus security cover.
