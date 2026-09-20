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  • /Delhi Police trace minor girl missing for 8 years, recover her from Bihar

Delhi Police trace minor girl missing for 8 years, recover her from Bihar

Delhi Police AHTU traced and recovered a girl kidnapped in 2018 from Samastipur, Bihar, reuniting her with her family after 8 years of relentless search operations.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 03:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
Delhi Police trace minor girl missing for 8 years, recover her from Bihar
Image Credit: IANS/Delhi Police. Delhi Police trace minor girl after 8 years.

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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