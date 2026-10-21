The Delhi Police has transferred the second FIR registered against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das to the Crime Branch, sources said.
According to the sources, two cases were registered on October 13 after CJP representatives Ranka and Das entered Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar.
"The Connaught Place case was transferred to the Crime Branch yesterday, and the second case, pertaining to Jantar Mantar, has also been transferred," they added.
The two FIRs relate to incidents on October 13, when CJP members allegedly entered Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar without authorisation and staged protests.
CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have moved the Delhi High Court challenging an order by a Special Executive Magistrate extending their judicial custody. They have argued that keeping them in detention despite their having furnished sureties infringes upon their fundamental right to liberty.
According to their legal team, the two leaders have challenged the October 19 order issued by the Special Executive Magistrate for New Delhi district in proceedings initiated against them under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
Their lawyers have argued that the two leaders continue to be held in custody despite repeatedly furnishing sureties, contending that the extension of their detention was arbitrary and inconsistent with established legal principles.
According to the legal team, the magistrate rejected the fresh sureties submitted on October 19 and directed Das and Ranka to explain why they should not be considered likely to disturb public peace. The matter is scheduled for hearing today.
The lawyers said Das and Ranka were detained on October 10 after arriving at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Preventive proceedings were initiated against them the following day, following which they were released after executing bonds of Rs 50,000 each.
They were detained again on October 13 after visiting Jantar Mantar with the national flag and were subsequently shown as arrested on October 14 under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
According to their legal team, the police sought a further extension of their judicial custody on October 19, citing concerns over a possible breach of peace.
The two leaders have asked the court to quash the challenged order, arguing that their continued detention violates their constitutional right to personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21.
With ANI inputs...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.