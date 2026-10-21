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  • /Delhi Police transfers second case against CJP's Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das to Crime Branch

Delhi Police transfers second case against CJP's Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das to Crime Branch

Delhi Police has transferred both FIRs against CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das to the Crime Branch as the two leaders approach the Delhi High Court challenging the extension of their judicial custody.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
Delhi Police transfers second case against CJP's Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das to Crime Branch
Image Credit: ANI

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Delhi Police transfers second case against CJP's Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das to Crime Branch
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