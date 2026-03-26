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NewsIndiaDelhi Police's 'Bachha hai tu mera' Dhurandhar meme on helmet awareness goes viral
DHURANDHAR 2

Delhi Police's 'Bachha hai tu mera' Dhurandhar meme on helmet awareness goes viral

Delhi Police took to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), to share a cartoon-style safety poster featuring a caricature of Rakesh Bedi’s character Jameel Jamali holding a black helmet in his hand. The text overlay read, “Bachcha hai tu mera, ye le helmet pehan.”

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 09:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi Police's 'Bachha hai tu mera' Dhurandhar meme on helmet awareness goes viralPhoto Credit: IANS

The Delhi Police borrowed from veteran actor Rakesh Bedi’s “Dhurandhar” ‘Jameel Jamali’ act to deliver an impactful reminder on public safety. 

Delhi Police took to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), to share a cartoon-style safety poster featuring a caricature of Rakesh Bedi’s character Jameel Jamali holding a black helmet in his hand.

The picture added a text overlay, featuring the iconic line “bachcha hai tu mera” said by Rakesh Bedi’s character in the movies. 

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The text overlay read, “Bachcha hai tu mera, ye le helmet pehan.”

Delhi Police said, in the caption, “Helmet Pehnega Tabhi Syana banega Mera bachcha.”

Netizens' reaction to viral post

"Delhi Police always on Top," a comment read. 

"Gen z delhi police," another person said in the comment section. 

Dhurandhar: The Revenge 

“Dhurandhar” is the first instalment of a duology released in 2025. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. It centres on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation. 

The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released recently, and it follows the undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics.

(with IANS inputs) 

Also check- Father-daughter moment melts hearts online: Man attempts to cheer up hospitalised child with bubbles | WATCH

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