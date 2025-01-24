Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2848584https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-polls-after-yogi-now-parvesh-verma-challenges-kejriwal-for-bathing-in-yamuna-2848584.html
NewsIndia
DELHI ELECTION 2025

Delhi Polls: After Yogi, Now Parvesh Verma Challenges Kejriwal For Bathing In Yamuna

Yogi Adityanath, who held his first poll rally in the national capital on Thursday, threw an open challenge to Kejriwal asking him to take a bath in Yamuna with his ministers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2025, 05:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Polls: After Yogi, Now Parvesh Verma Challenges Kejriwal For Bathing In Yamuna Parvesh Verma (L), Arvind Kejriwal (C), Yogi Adityanath (R). (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Assembly Elections: The poll battle in Delhi is heating up with each passing day with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) going all out against each other over various issues. In a bid to boost its poll campaign, the BJP has brought in Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Delhi's battleground, who on Thursday, stepped up an attack against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and cornered him over the issue of Yamuna cleaning. 

The UP CM, who held his first poll rally in the national capital on Thursday, threw an open challenge to Kejriwal asking him to take a bath in Yamuna with his ministers. "If as a Chief Minister, my ministers and I can take a dip in the Sangam in Prayagraj, then I want to ask the president of Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, can he go and take a bath in Yamuna with his ministers?" Adityanath said.

On Friday, Delhi BJP leader and Kejriwal's rival from the New Delhi constituency in the Delhi Assembly polls, Parvesh Verma echoed Yogi Adityanath's "dip in Yamuna challenge" to the Delhi CM.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Verma said, "...The entire world is watching how the Uttar Pradesh Government and CM Yogi Adityanath have made such good arrangements for crores of people (at Maha Kumbh 2025)...He did what he said. On the other hand, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said again and again that if he couldn't clean Yamuna by 2025, don't vote for him. I can't understand how is he asking for votes today".

"People of Delhi have understood how he goes back on his words and lies. So, I would like to challenge Arvind Kejriwal once again, there is still some time - go and take a holy dip in river Yamuna," he added.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats.

In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while the BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK