Delhi Polls: After Yogi, Now Parvesh Verma Challenges Kejriwal For Bathing In Yamuna

Delhi Assembly Elections: The poll battle in Delhi is heating up with each passing day with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) going all out against each other over various issues. In a bid to boost its poll campaign, the BJP has brought in Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Delhi's battleground, who on Thursday, stepped up an attack against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and cornered him over the issue of Yamuna cleaning.

The UP CM, who held his first poll rally in the national capital on Thursday, threw an open challenge to Kejriwal asking him to take a bath in Yamuna with his ministers. "If as a Chief Minister, my ministers and I can take a dip in the Sangam in Prayagraj, then I want to ask the president of Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, can he go and take a bath in Yamuna with his ministers?" Adityanath said.

On Friday, Delhi BJP leader and Kejriwal's rival from the New Delhi constituency in the Delhi Assembly polls, Parvesh Verma echoed Yogi Adityanath's "dip in Yamuna challenge" to the Delhi CM.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Verma said, "...The entire world is watching how the Uttar Pradesh Government and CM Yogi Adityanath have made such good arrangements for crores of people (at Maha Kumbh 2025)...He did what he said. On the other hand, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said again and again that if he couldn't clean Yamuna by 2025, don't vote for him. I can't understand how is he asking for votes today".

"People of Delhi have understood how he goes back on his words and lies. So, I would like to challenge Arvind Kejriwal once again, there is still some time - go and take a holy dip in river Yamuna," he added.

#WATCH | Delhi | On UP CM Yogi Adityanath's statement on AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and river Yamuna cleaning, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma says, "...The entire world is watching how Uttar Pradesh Government and CM Yogi Adityanath have made such good arrangement for… pic.twitter.com/FhwHZdoHoL — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats.

In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while the BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections.