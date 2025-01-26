Delhi Polls: Amit Shah Mounts Attack On Kejriwal; Vows To Free Capital From Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

Delhi Elections 2025: Terming the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi 'Aawaidh Aamdaniwali Party', Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that it did nothing but spread lies to get votes and indulged in corruption under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal during its 10-year rule in the national capital.

While addressing a public meeting in the Narela Assembly constituency, Shah went all out against the AAP and exhorted people to dislodge it from power to end its "misrule". He also vowed that the BJP would fulfil all its poll promises in the national capital

Raking up the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas in the national capital, Shah asserted that if voted to power, the saffron party would eradicate this issue. On Saturday, Shah had accused the AAP government of sheltering illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas with the help of the district administration under its control.

"Kejriwal only told lies to get votes... AAP means 'Awaidh Aamdaniwali Party' (the party which makes illegal income)," he said on Sunday while campaigning for BJP candidate from Narela, Raj Karan Khatri.

The Union Home Minister also alleged that the AAP government under Kejriwal's leadership only told lies to the people and indulged in corruption. "The entire Delhi is today struggling with supply of dirty water and waterlogging. The schools have been finished. There aren't adequate facilities in the hospitals," he alleged.

Elaborating on the contrast between the governance in states ruled by the BJP and that in Delhi, Shah asserted that while the governance under Kejriwal's AAP worsened over the past 10 years, states ruled by the saffron party progressed due to its double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former BJP chief also said the country has "blessed" Modi and made him the country's prime minister for the third consecutive term by reposing faith in him. It is because Modi does what he says, Shah said. "Bless him once in Delhi too. Delhi will become the number one capital in the world… Make Khatri Sahab (BJP candidate from Narela) victorious. The time has come for them (AAP) to go," Shah told the gathering.

"I promise you that you make the BJP win, and within two years we will free Delhi from illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas," Shah said, as he alleged that AAP indulged in scams worth crores of rupees during its rule in Delhi.

"The (former) education minister (Manish Sisodia) opened liquor shops near schools, temples and gurdwaras to spoil the younger generation, besides indulging in corruption worth crores of rupees. But at the end, both 'Bade Miya' (Kejriwal) and 'Chote Miya' (Sisodia) were put in jail," Shah said. He also claimed that AAP leaders not just indulged in liquor scams, but also committed scams worth crores of rupees involving the Delhi Jal Board, ration distribution, purchase of DTC buses, and construction of classrooms in schools. The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, and the results will be out on February 8.

(With PTI Inputs)