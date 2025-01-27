Delhi Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Admits Shortcomings On Three Fronts, Asks For Another Term

Delhi Election 2025: Aam Aadmi Party supremo and former Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Monday admitted that his government failed to deliver on three promises because of Covid and vendetta politics by the BJP and urged the Delhi voters for a third term to complete the unfulfilled promises. Addressing a gathering to launch the party's poll manifesto, Kejriwal said that the AAP government, if voted to power again, will do it.

"In 2020, I said that every household would get free clean drinking water. I had also said that will clean Yamuna and make Delhi roads of European Standards. I gave these three guarantees in 2020 but I am admitting today that we couldn't do these three works. We formed a government in February 2020 and Corona outbreak happened in March 2020. It remained for 2.5 years and then they (BJP) sent our leaders to jail in fake cases. They sent Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh to jail. My whole team got scattered. Now, we all are out of jail and have sorted those issues. These three things are a dream of every Delhiite and even my dream as well. In the next five years, we will deliver on these three promises," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal announced 15 poll promises in the AAP manifesto including several populist schemes. "Today, we are announcing 15 'Kejriwal ki guarantees' which will be fulfilled in the next 5 years. First, the guarantee is of employment. Second guarantee - Mahila Samman Yojana of Rs 2100 per month to every woman. Third - Sanjeevani scheme for medical treatment. Under the fourth guarantee, we will ensure correct water consumption bills. After coming to power, old water bills will be waived," said Kejriwal.

He further said that in the next five years, the AAP government will ensure, the cleaning of river Yamuna, 24-hour water in households and make roads of Delhi of European standard. "The sixth guarantee is the introduction of the Ambedkar Scholarship scheme to cover the cost of education, travel and stay of Dalit students wanting to study in any international university. Seventh guarantee - Free travel on bus and 50% rebate in Delhi Metro for school/college students in Delhi...We will give honorarium amount of Rs 18,000 per month to temple and gurudwara priests," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal further announced that the Delhi government will give Rs one lakh for the wedding of daughters of auto-rickshaw, taxi and e-rickshaw drivers and their kids will get coaching. "We will also give life insurance worth Rs 10 lakh to them and medical insurance worth Rs 5 lakhs for their family members. Delhi govt will give funds to RWAs to appoint private security guards. Our earlier 6 guarantees of free electricity, free water, free education, scheme for free pilgrimage for senior citizens, free bus travel for women and free treatment at Mohalla Clinics will continue as before," he said.

Delhi will vote in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.