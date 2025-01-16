Delhi Polls: BJP Fields Shikha Rai Against Saurabh Bhardwaj; Names 9 More Candidates

Delhi Election 2025: Putting a full stop to all speculations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, released another list of candidates with nine names. The BJP has fielded Sikha Rai against Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj. The party also fielded Anil Vashishth from the Babarpur seat against Gopal Rai, a minister in the AAP government.

With the latest list, the BJP has named its 68 candidates. Soon after the BJP released its fourth list, its ally JD(U) named Shailendra Kumar its candidate from the Burari constituency.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Jangpura and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, filed his nomination on Thursday for the upcoming Assembly elections.

"If I am elected as the MLA of Jangpura, I will support the people of Jangpura in their happiness and sorrow and will help in building their future by augmenting the education and health sector. With this feeling, I have filed my nomination," he added.

Taking aim at the BJP, he said that the BJP is "a factory of lies" and said that the party should first decide the Chief Minister's face.

The BJP is pulling out all the stops to end the Aam Aadmi Party's 10-year-long reign in the national capital in the elections scheduled for February 5. The counting of votes is due on February 8.