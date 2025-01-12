Delhi Polls: BJP MLA Replaced By Kapil Mishra In Karawal Nagar Fielded From THIS Seat

Delhi Assembly Polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its third list for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. The saffron party has fielded Mohan Singh Bisht from Mustafabad, the only name on the list announced today.

With the latest announcement, the BJP has declared candidates for 60 out of the 70 Assembly seats. Bisht is the saffron party’s sitting MLA from the Karawal Nagar constituency. Bisht, who previously represented the Karawal Nagar seat, has been replaced by Kapil Mishra.

BJP announces third list of one candidate for #DelhiElections2025



Mohan Singh Bisht to contest from Mustafabad pic.twitter.com/6tLzSeeTGT — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025

Earlier in the day, Bisht expressed his dissatisfaction after his name did not appear on the second candidate list of the saffron party, and Mishra was given a ticket from Karawal Nagar.

Bisht dubbed it a "big mistake" and said that he would not contest elections from any other constituency and would file his nomination from Karawal Nagar before January 17. A senior BJP leader, however, told news agency PTI that Bisht was pacified after a meeting with saffron party chief JP Nadda. On Saturday, the BJP released its second list of 29 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls.

The saffron party fielded former AAP leader Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar. Mishra won the Karawal Nagar seat in the 2015 Assembly elections, defeating four-time BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht. However, in the 2020 Assembly elections, he contested on a BJP ticket from the Model Town seat but lost to AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi by a margin of over 10 percent.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress.

After a historic win of 67 out of 70 seats in 2015, AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections as well by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.