Delhi Polls: Congress Promises Job-Linked Financial Aid Of Rs 8,500 Per Month For Youths If Voted To Power

The Congress on Sunday announced a new initiative, the ‘Yuva Udaan Yojana,’ promising financial assistance of Rs 8,500 per month for educated unemployed youths in Delhi for one year if the party comes to power. The announcement was made by AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot at a press conference in the capital. Pilot emphasized that the scheme is not a free handout. Instead, the financial assistance will be channeled through companies, factories, or organizations where youths can showcase their skills.

“This is not a scheme where someone will get money while sitting at home. Beneficiaries will need to demonstrate their skills and actively participate in their respective fields. The aim is to help them improve their skill set and get absorbed into these industries,” Pilot explained. The initiative seeks to bridge the gap between unemployment and employment by providing a platform for young people to gain real-world experience while receiving financial support.

The ‘Yuva Udaan Yojana’ is the latest in a series of welfare schemes announced by the Congress ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. On January 6, the party introduced the ‘Pyaari Didi Yojana,’ pledging a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women. Just two days later, on January 8, it unveiled the ‘Jeevan Raksha Yojana,’ which promises free health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh for Delhi residents.

The polling for Delhi’s 70-member Assembly is scheduled for February 5, with the counting of votes set to take place on February 8.