Delhi Polls: Congress Releases List Of 15 Candidates, Fields Rebel AAP MLA

Delhi Congress Candidate List: The Congress party on Tuesday announced another list of candidates for the Delhi assembly elections. The list not only gave space to the former Union Minister but also to the rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA who joined the Congress recently. Former AAP MLA Dharam Pal Lakda, who joined Congress recently, has been fielded from the Mundka seat while former Union minister Krishna Tirath got a ticket from the Patel Nagar.

The list has the names of 15 candidates including that of Ariba Khan, former councillor who has been fielded from the Okhla seat. The party also replaced its candidate in the Gokalpur (SC) constituency, fielding Ishwar Bagri in place of Pramod Kumar Jayant.

With this list, the Congress has declared a total of 63 candidates for the elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

Congress releases the third list of 16 candidates for #DelhiElections2025 pic.twitter.com/ya29BoeE5U — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025

Besides Tirath and Khan, the Congress' latest list includes Dharam Pal Lakda from Mundka, Rajesh Gupta from Kirari, Kunwar Karan Singh from Model Town, Prem Sharma from Hari Nagar, Harbani Kaur from Janakpuri and Mange Ram from Palam.

The Congress, earlier this month, released a single-name list, fielding Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba from Kalkaji to take on Chief Minister Atishi.

On December 24, the party released its second list of 26 candidates. The party had released its first list of 21 candidates earlier in December, fielding ex-MP Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi, setting up a contest between him and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (With PTI inputs)