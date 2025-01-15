Delhi Polls: FIR Against BJP Candidate Parvesh Verma Over Free Shoe Distribution

Delhi Election 2025: The BJP has fielded former MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from the high-profile New Delhi seat against former CM Arvind Kejriwal. Both the leaders filed their nominations on Wednesday but the day brought trouble for both the leaders. While the Union Home Ministry allowed the Enforecement Directorate to prosecute Kejriwal in the alleged liquor policy case, the Delhi Election Commission ordered registration of an FIR against Verma for alleged free shoe distribution.

In a letter to SHO, Mandir Marg Police Stations, OP Pandey, Returning Officer, asked for an immediate investigation into the case. "I am to state that Dr. Rajnish Bhaskar, Adv. has made a complaint on WhatsApp stating that Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, prospective BJP candidate, is distributing shoes to electors of New Delhi Assembly Constituency in the religious campus of Valmiki Temple near Mandir Marg, Police Station. The complainant has forwarded two videos wherein Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma is seen distributing shoes to women. The video and complaint was already sent to you at 10:36 AM on your official WhatsApp number (8750870522) by the undersigned," reads the letter.

The letter further said, "As per Section 123 of the Representation of People Act, 1951 (1) (A) any gift, offer or promise by a candidate or his agent or by any other person with the consent of a candidate or his election agent of any gratification, to any person, comes under Corrupt practices. It is therefore, directed that immediate investigation into the matter may be conducted and appropriate action for violation of MCC and action under Section 123 of RP Act, 1951 may be initiated and action taken report to be submitted to undersigned at the earliest."

Earlier in the day, before filing his nomination for the Assembly polls, Parvesh Verma prayed at the Gauri Shankar temple in the national capital and held a roadshow. Flanked by his supporters, Verma was heading to the District Magistrate's office to file his nomination from the New Delhi constituency. BJP's New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj also participated in the roadshow.

Verma will be facing a contest from AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Congress' Sandeep Dikshit is also contesting from the constituency.

Election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on Feb 5 and counting on February 8.