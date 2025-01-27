Delhi Elections 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced Manish Sisodia will assume the role of Deputy chief minister again if the party wins the February 5 assembly polls in Delhi.

Kejriwal made the announcement during a public meeting in the Jangpura constituency, from where Sisodia is contesting this time.

"He will become the Deputy chief minister in the government, and with him, all of you will also become deputy chief ministers," Kejriwal told the gathering, urging voters to elect Sisodia.

Sisodia, who served as Kejriwal's deputy during a large part of the outgoing AAP government, was arrested in March 2023 in connection with the Delhi Liquor Excise Policy case.

He is MLA from Patparganj, but is fighting this assembly poll from Jangpura.

Kejriwal criticised BJP MLAs for allegedly obstructing development in their constituencies during this assembly.

"Last time, BJP MLAs won in eight assembly constituencies. They did not let any work happen in their areas. All eight of them made their assembly a living hell. You people should not make such a mistake," he told the gathering.

Highlighting Sisodia's contributions, Kejriwal said, "Manish Sisodia and I have together made government schools excellent for the better future of your children. Now BJP is saying that if their government is formed, they will close all the government schools here too. It is up to you to choose the AAP-- 'which builds government schools' -- or the BJP, 'which closes them'."

Addressing the voters in Jangpura, Sisodia promised transformative governance if elected. "If I win from Jangpura, every brother and sister here will become Deputy CM. No one will dare to stop the work of the people here," he said.

The AAP faces a tough contest in Jangpura, with the BJP fielding Tarvinder Singh Marwah and the Congress nominating Farhad Suri. The results of the assembly elections will be declared on February 8.