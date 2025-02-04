Delhi Polls: Over 92% Home Voting Recorded; 1.56 Cr Voters To Cast Ballots At 13,766 Booths; Check Voting Time, Other Details

Delhi Election 2025: The stage is set for voting in the 70-member Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, with polling scheduled from 7 AM to 5 PM, plus an additional hour for voters already in queue. According to the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), 1.56 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots at 13,766 polling stations. This includes 83.76 lakh men, 72.36 lakh women, and 1,267 third-gender voters. To ensure a smooth voting process, over 21,500 ballot units and VVPATs have been prepared, with provisions for dummy and Braille ballot papers to enhance accessibility.

A total of 733 polling stations have been designated for persons with disabilities. Additionally, the Election Commission has introduced the Queue Management System (QMS) app, enabling voters to check real-time crowd levels at polling stations.

Under the home voting facility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, 6,980 out of 7,553 eligible voters have already cast their ballots. This initiative, which began on January 24, will continue until February 4.

To maintain law and order, Delhi Police has registered over 1,000 cases of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations since its implementation on January 7. Authorities have arrested 33,434 individuals for various legal offences during the election period.

Security has been bolstered with the deployment of 220 paramilitary companies, 19,000 home guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel to ensure a safe and fair electoral process.

Delhi and Haryana have already declared a holiday for government schools and offices on February 5. The paid holiday will enable the voters to exercise their franchise. The counting of votes will be held on February 8.