Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha led a massive roadshow in the Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency on Friday, seeking support for party candidate Durgesh Pathak. The event witnessed an overwhelming response filled with energy and enthusiasm. Raghav Chadha reminded the people that this was the very seat where he once served as an MLA, and this time, he was seeking their votes for Durgesh Pathak.

On Friday, the streets of Rajendra Nagar Assembly were flooded with AAP flags and echoes of party slogans. Thousands of people gathered to greet MP Raghav Chadha, showering him with flower petals and chanting slogans in support of party. The atmosphere was electric as Chadha warmly interacted with the people, touching the feet of elderly residents to seek their blessings for victory.

Raghav Chadha expressed his deep connection to Rajendra Nagar, stating it's his birthplace, workplace, and a place he's fortunate to return to. He acknowledged the constituency for giving him the opportunity to serve as a legislator. Today, I am here to seek votes for Durgesh Pathak. When the 2025 Assembly election results come out, this seat will be our first victory."

Chadha sought votes for AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak and confidently predicted that Rajendra Nagar will be their first win in the 2025 assembly elections. During his speech, Raghav Chadha highlighted AAP’s transformative work in education, healthcare, electricity, water, and transport, emphasizing that these achievements were possible only because the people of Delhi gave Kejriwal’s government a full majority. He pointed out that while AAP worked for real progress, other parties merely made promises without delivering results. Urging the voters, he said, "If you want to continue Delhi’s progress, support Durgesh Pathak."

He praised Durgesh Pathak as a strong leader who has been with AAP since its inception, saying, "Durgesh Pathak is a grassroots leader who has always stood by the people. I assure you that Rajendra Nagar will get a dedicated MLA who will work tirelessly for its residents. We are committed to delivering better facilities to every household and taking this progress even further."

AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak expressed his excitement over the overwhelming public response, stating, "MP Raghav Chadha’s presence has doubled our enthusiasm. The massive turnout on the streets of Rajendra Nagar shows the love and trust of the people. We are confident of victory."

Listing AAP’s achievements, Raghav Chadha asserted that the party does not seek votes based on caste or religion but on real work. He said, "AAP’s model is not about freebies; it is a people-centric model. Everything we provide is funded by taxpayers for their own benefit. We have improved government schools, built Mohalla Clinics, provided free bus travel for women, and ensured 24-hour electricity. This was all possible because the people of Delhi trusted us."

MP Raghav Chadha urged voters to ensure a landslide victory for AAP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. He said that if AAP returns to power, Delhi will witness even greater development in the next five years. He appealed to the people, "Press the ‘Jhaadu’ button and take Delhi forward. Those who believe in development politics stand with AAP. This time, the people of Delhi will once again elect AAP with more than 62 seats."