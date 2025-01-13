Delhi Polls: Rahul Gandhi Targets Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi Over Inflation, Corruption, Caste Census

Delhi Election 2025: Making his debut in the Delhi poll campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an all-out attack against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said that Congress stands for equitable development while the BJP and AAP have been fooling people.

Rahul Gandhi urged voters to make Congress victorious saying that the party will ensure development as it did in the past. "Neither Kejriwal, nor BJP can do what we can," said Gandhi while addressing voters in Delhi's Seelampur.

Rahul Gandhi said that he will continue to stand with anyone who is a victim of violence. The LoP alleged that Kejriwal spread clean Delhi propaganda while promising to turn Delhi into Paris and eradicate corruption, but failed. ""Kejriwal ji came and said that I will clean Delhi, eradicate corruption and make it Paris. Now the situation is such that there is terrible pollution. People remain ill. People are not able to go out. Just like Modiji makes false promises and propaganda, Kejriwal also makes false promises. There is no difference between these two," said the Congress leader.

Hitting out at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over the 'Jat' reservation demand, Rahul Gandhi said that people should ask Kejriwal if he wants a caste census as well as a reservation for the backwards. "We want equality, 'bhaagidaari' for poor, minorities," said Gandhi while promising caste census and a hike in the reservation cap if Congress is voted to power.

"When I talk about caste census, not a single word comes out of the mouth of Narendra Modi ji and Kejriwal ji. This is because both of them want that the backward classes, Dalits, tribals and minorities should not get participation in the country. I have told Narendra Modi ji- you may do it or not, but the day the Congress government comes, we will increase reservation beyond 50% limit and pass the caste census bill in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha," said Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that Modi and Kejriwal do not want the backward, minorities to get their due and that's why they're silent on caste census. "Backward people not getting their due as there's unequal distribution of resources," said Gandhi.