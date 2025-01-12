A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri will be saffron party’s candidate for the Chief Minister post, he cleared his intentions and refuted the claims made by the former Delhi CM.

On Sunday, Ramesh Bidhuri termed the CM candidate speculation as "completely baseless" and asserted that he is focused on serving the public as a dedicated worker of the saffron party.

Ramesh Bidhuri (@rameshbidhuri) , BJP's candidate from Kalkaji against Delhi CM Atishi, accuses AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of spreading propaganda against him. He said in a statement that he is not a claimant to any post, and it is baseless to refer to him as a chief ministerial… pic.twitter.com/0MxYg7HqTV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2025

Calling the rumours a deliberate campaign by the AAP, Bidhuri, in a letter, denied any personal ambition for the CM post. “I have no claim to any position. Talking about me for the Chief Minister's post is completely baseless,” Bidhuri wrote in the letter.

The letter added, “The party has given me so much, and I have no claim for any position. Continuously, Shri Arvind Kejriwal has started misleading propaganda regarding me. I want to clarify that I am not a claimant for any post”. The BJP leader further stated that the AAP has indirectly acknowledged that the saffron party is forming a government in the national capital by naming him as the Chief Minister.

“Arvind Kejriwal, by making a statement about me, has already accepted that the Bharatiya Janata Party's government is coming to Delhi and has accepted his defeat, because it is evident that there is widespread resentment among the people of Delhi towards him. The people want to get rid of issues like the liquor scam, education scam, health scam, Sheeshmahal controversy, broken roads, and contaminated drinking water. The people want a BJP government once again”.

Bidhuri’s clarification came after AAP leaders had been releasing posters featuring him as the BJP’s CM candidate for the upcoming Delhi polls. In the letter, the saffron party MP accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of corruption and inefficiency in governance. He threw light upon several issues such as water, electricity, education, and healthcare and claimed that the AAP government has failed to deliver on its promises.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP eyeing a third term will go to the public, boosting its 'performance' in education and the health sector. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections, and BJP secured eight seats.