Delhi's fight against toxic air intensified significantly on Tuesday when the city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the 'Severe' category for the first time this season. From 362 (Very Poor) on Monday, the sharp rise to 425 (Severe) by 9 AM prompted the authorities to immediately begin with the implementation of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan across the National Capital Region.

An AQI in the range from 401 to 500 falls in the 'Severe' category, which spells air quality that would have impacts on healthy people and seriously affect people with disease conditions.

Red Zone Pollution Hotspots

As the CPCB data suggests, nearly all monitoring stations recorded 'Severe' readings. Monitoring StationAQI Reading (As of 9 AM)Bawana462 (Highest)Wazirpur460Mundka452Punjabi Bagh452

Of the city’s 39 active stations, 34 recorded 'Severe' AQI levels, which means a pan-city crisis caused by adverse weather conditions and pollutant accumulation.

GRAP-III: Key Restrictions in Force

With the enforcement of GRAP Stage III, more stringent anti-pollution measures have now come into play across Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida.

No Non-Essential Activities

Construction & Demolition (C&D): Non-essential C&D activities are banned. This includes earth excavation, piling, laying of sewer lines via open trenches, and the operation of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) batching plants.

Exemptions: Essential public projects (including railways, metro construction, airports, defence, sanitation, and healthcare) are exempt but will have to strictly follow dust and waste management guidelines.

Curbs on Vehicle Movement

Private Vehicles: All private BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel Light Motor Vehicles (four-wheelers) are banned from plying in Delhi and the NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida.

Commercial Vehicles: A ban is enforced on non-essential diesel-run BS-IV Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and BS-IV and lower diesel Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi. Vehicles carrying essential goods or providing essential services are exempt.

