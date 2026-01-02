Advertisement
NewsIndiaBREAKING | CAQM Revokes GRAP-3 Curbs In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Shows Significant Improvement
GRAP 3

BREAKING | CAQM Revokes GRAP-3 Curbs In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Shows Significant Improvement

CAQM revoked GRAP-3 curbs in Delhi-NCR as air quality improved to 236. Construction activities to resume; bans on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars lifted.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 05:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday officially revoked Stage III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the Delhi-NCR region. The decision comes after the national capital’s air quality showed a clear improving trend, dropping from "very poor" levels on Thursday to a significantly better reading by Friday afternoon.

 

TAGS

GRAP 3
