NewsIndiaBREAKING | CAQM Revokes GRAP-3 Curbs In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Shows Significant Improvement
BREAKING | CAQM Revokes GRAP-3 Curbs In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Shows Significant Improvement
CAQM revoked GRAP-3 curbs in Delhi-NCR as air quality improved to 236. Construction activities to resume; bans on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars lifted.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday officially revoked Stage III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the Delhi-NCR region. The decision comes after the national capital’s air quality showed a clear improving trend, dropping from "very poor" levels on Thursday to a significantly better reading by Friday afternoon.
