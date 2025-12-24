Delhi AQI Update: GRAP-IV Invoked As Smog Grips NCR; See WFH Rules And Traffic Bans

A deadly mix of "severe" toxic smog and heavy fog brought Northern India to a standstill on Wednesday. Respiratory illnesses surged as the eye-sore visibility reduced, prompting the government to notify GRAP Stage-IV in the Delhi-NCR region.

Pictures from the ITO region and India Gate exposed the grayish haze looming over famous landmarks despite the Republic Day parade practice sessions.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) measured an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 374 at ITO and 354 at the India Gate, both surpassing the 'Very Poor' mark, touching the 'Severe' level.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

GRAP-IV In Delhi: Work From Home & Traffic Ban

As per the GRAP Stage-IV notification, the following restrictions have been imposed:

WFH Policy: All government and private offices shall function at 50% capacity with remaining staff working from home.

Vehicle Ban: Delhi diesels (BS-IV & Below) HGVs are banned in the national capital.

Border Entry: Only CNG, electric, or BS-VI diesels with essential commodities are allowed entry into Delhi.

Fuel Ban: The "No PUCC-No Fuel" campaign continues at retail outlets across the country.

Delhi Cabinet Okays Rs 100 Cr Environmental Push

Amid the crisis, the Delhi Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, cleared a big Rs 100 crore package on Tuesday to restore the water bodies in the city.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the move will help to restore 160 government-owned water bodies within this year to serve as natural carbon sinks.

"This is a decisive fight against both air and water pollution," Sirsa highlighted, adding that the government is also establishing India's first state-of-the-art E-Waste Park at Holambi Kalan to push a zero-waste circular economy.

Northern India: Cold Wave & IMD Alerts

Winter conditions have intensified across Northern India as a harsh cold wave grips the region, accompanied by severe visibility challenges. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed several districts on high alert due to the prevalence of dense fog. In Haryana, Ambala is currently under an orange alert, with temperatures dipping to a minimum of 11 degree celsius. A similar Orange Alert has been issued for Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, where the mercury is also expected to hover around 11 degree celsius.

Further south in Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya and Kanpur are under a yellow alert. While Ayodhya is bracing for a minimum temperature of 11 degree celsius, Kanpur is expected to be slightly colder, with the temperature dropping to 10 degree celsius. Authorities have cautioned that these "very dense" fog conditions—where visibility can drop below 50 meters - are likely to persist through December 27, significantly impacting road, rail, and air travel across the Indo-Gangetic plains.

The IMD warns that dense fog is likely to continue till December 28, affecting rail, road, and air travel in a big way in the Indo-Gangetic plains.

ALSO READ | H-1B Lottery Scrapped: How The New 'Weighted Selection' Rule Impacts Indian Techies For FY 2027