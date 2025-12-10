Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Drops To 269, CM Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine On Stubble & Garbage Burning

The National Capital Territory recorded a slight improvement in air quality on Wednesday morning. According to the Sameer app, the overall AQI stood at 269 in the Poor category. The AQI had recorded 310 on Tuesday itself. However, the city remained shrouded in a layer of smog on Wednesday morning, with very high concentrations of pollution persisting over several hotspots.

The marginal relief came after days of "Very Poor" air quality, coinciding with the announcement of stricter enforcement measures by the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Stagnant Air And Lingering Hotspots

The overall AQI improvement shifts the city from the higher end of "Poor" to the lower end, but conditions across the capital remain unhealthy as many monitoring stations continue to report critical levels.

Worst Affected Areas: The maximum reading was recorded in Dwarka's NSIT with 324, followed by Bawana at 319. Both areas fell into the "Very Poor" category.

Very Poor Zones: Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Nehru Nagar, Pusa, Vivek Vihar, and Wazirpur also continued to record AQI readings above the 300 mark.

Moderate Relief: Only monitoring stations at Aya Nagar, IGI Airport T3, and Mandir Marg managed to record "moderate" air quality.

CM Announces Crackdown On Local Emissions

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in response to the unabated health crisis, announced strong measures on Tuesday to put a check on localized sources of pollution.

Rs 5,000 Fine for Open Burning: Authorities have ordered a total ban on the conduction of open burning and have authorised authorities, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and district administrations, to impose fines up to Rs 5,000.

Ban on Coal and Firewood in Eateries: The use of coal and firewood in tandoors has strictly been banned in all hotels, restaurants, and open eateries in the city. CM Gupta made an appeal to all the citizens on social media to cooperate, citing "Small acts of cooperation can actually make a big difference" in his fight against pollution.

The measures are aimed at reducing emissions that contribute to the thick, toxic smog blanketing the capital during winter months.

