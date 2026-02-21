Delhi pollution: Supreme Court says planting of trees only sustainable way to save National Capital's air

The Supreme Court of India on Friday stressed that increasing Delhi’s green cover is the only sustainable long-term solution to address the national capital's worsening air pollution, while agreeing to hear an urgent petition seeking steps to boost greenery across city.

The Court made this remark while issuing an order on the formation of an expert committee to supervise the afforestation program compensating for tree felling in Delhi’s Ridge.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant noted, “When we are fighting for better air quality index (AQI), this is one of the most well thought out long-drawn solution.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The bench, also comprises justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

Senior advocate Guru Krishnakumar, who was the amicus curiae in the case, informed the bench about matter concerning augmentation of Delhi’s green cover had been pending without substantive hearing.

Krishnakumar was referring to the MC Mehta case on Delhi’s pollution, in which the Supreme Court had, in February last year, tasked the Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute (FRI) with preparing a plan to expand the city’s green cover and conducting a census of existing trees.

Krishnakumar also informed the Court that FRI submitted a draft plan in March last year, but the case has not received any substantive hearing since.



The bench observed, “This issue has some inter connectivity with AQI and has bears relevance for Delhi.”

Advocate Krishnakumar also requested the Court’s intervention to fill a vacancy in the three-member expert committee advising the Delhi government on afforestation plans and suitable tree species. The vacancy arose after former Indian Forest Service officer Ishwar Singh was appointed to the National Green Tribunal. The other members are former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sunil Limaye and environmentalist Pradip Kishen.

The vacancy issue arose after the Supreme Court allowed the Delhi Development Authority to fell 152 trees in Delhi Ridge to widen the road leading to the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) in Chhattarpur, south Delhi.

The Court permitted the amicus to recommend candidates for the expert panel.

On Friday, acting on two names proposed by Krishnakumar, the bench selected MD Sinha, a former Indian Forest Service officer of the Haryana cadre and ex-principal secretary in Haryana, to the committee.

In March last year, FRI had submitted a phased plan to increase Delhi’s green cover to 33% of its area, including a complete tree census over four years, but the Court asked FRI to revise its timelines and budget estimates.

The report highlighted that the first phase of Delhi’s greening project is crucial and requires a detailed action plan developed through stakeholder consultation.

It recommended a high-level steering committee, led by the Delhi chief secretary with representatives from 19 central and Delhi government departments, to identify land for afforestation.

A separate committee, also headed by the chief secretary, was proposed to oversee the tree census. The greening initiative was estimated to cost ₹3.69 crore, while the tree census, involving geospatial mapping and expert input, is projected at ₹4.43 crore.

The India State of Forest Report 2023 by the Forest Survey of India states that Delhi has a total forest and tree cover of 371.31 sq km, about 25% of its 1,483 sq km area, with 195.28 sq km managed by the forest department.